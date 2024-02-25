Left Menu

Sukhu govt looking for excuses for not extending benefits under women's scheme: LoP Jairam Thakur

Taking a swipe at the Congress government, Himachal Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday said it was looking for 'excuses' after failing to implement its income support scheme for women -- 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi'.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:40 IST
Sukhu govt looking for excuses for not extending benefits under women's scheme: LoP Jairam Thakur
Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a swipe at the Congress government, Himachal Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday said it was looking for 'excuses' after failing to implement its income support scheme for women -- 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi'. Speaking at an event at Rohru organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha, the party's women's wing, the former CM reminded his successor of the Congress's poll promises to implement the two schemes in the lead-up to the last Assembly elections.

"This government is looking for excuses for failing to give women the promised benefits under the Nari Samman Nidhi. It is only announcing the scheme in places where one can count the number of women on their fingers. They promised to pass on the benefits of Nari Samman Nidhi to 23 lakh women across the state," Thakur said. Under the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi', the Congress promised women Rs 1,500 per month in income support.

Claiming further that the Sukhu government had failed on every front, the LoP said, "Whatever progress Himachal is making under this government is with the help of central schemes. All the ongoing development projects here are being funded and run by the Centre. The state government has failed on every front. Other than making big promises that are now ringing hollow, the Sukhu hasn't anything of note." Claiming that the Centre has been working for the empowerment of women, the former CM added, "Our government at the Centre brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the landmark women's quota law to ensure greater representation of our daughters and sisters in Parliament and state legislatures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supporting crores of women across the country with several women-centric schemes."

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam proposes a 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The law will come into force once the census and delimitation exercise takes place after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024