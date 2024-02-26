Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his death anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 09:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Hindutva icon V D Savarkar on his death anniversary, saying India will forever remember his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom and integrity.

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra and died in 1966.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom and integrity. His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country.'' The ideals of Savarkar, a leading Hindu Mahasabha leader, have been an inspiration for the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

