Left Menu

Working style of PM Modi, Amit Shah matches with mine, says Ajit Pawar in 'clarification' for allying with BJP, Shiv Sena

Hailing the 'strong leadership and correct decision-making' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Pawar said that he found the development work done under their leadership 'important'.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 09:52 IST
Working style of PM Modi, Amit Shah matches with mine, says Ajit Pawar in 'clarification' for allying with BJP, Shiv Sena
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar issued a statement on Monday, 'clarifying' his decision to align with the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. Hailing the 'strong leadership and correct decision-making' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Pawar said that he found the development work done under their leadership 'important'.

Drawing parallels, the NCP leader said that he identified with the working style of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. "The decision taken by the Nationalist Congress Party to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena is still being discussed in different media. This letter is to make my role in this matter more clear," Ajit Pawar mentioned in his statement.

"I find it important that the development work that is being done in this country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Strong leadership and correct decision-making process, these are their qualities that I like very much. My and their working methods are very similar," the statement said. "I felt that it would be possible to carry out some of my future plans for development with them in a more effective manner, so I decided to go with them with the aim of taking this state towards development. Since I have taken this role, it has been my experience that since joining the government, development work has gained momentum," it added.

Pawar asserted that his intention was not to hurt or insult anyone but undertake and complete development works without compromise. "I have taken my own role with the aim of completing the development works without any compromise with the ideology and objective etc. In this, I do not dare to insult anyone in any way, hurt anyone's feelings or cheat anyone or harm anyone. It was never my intention to have a dagger in my back or anything like that, nor will I ever have one," he stated.

He said that to undertake any service for the people it is important to be in power. "I have seen it done both by being in power and by being in opposition. While in power, we have seen development slowing down rapidly and while in opposition, we have also seen development works getting stuck. So one truth which cannot be denied is that for development work it is necessary for you to be in power," the Deputy CM said.

He further stated that he has no intention of 'disrespecting elderly people'. "I have no intention of disrespecting fatherly or elder people. How can the standard of living of the people be raised, how can the facilities of their basic infrastructure be made more efficient? So this is for the work of the people," he said.

Pawar further appealed to the people to join him on his 'path of development' and sought blessings from the 'seniors'. "In the times to come, the Nationalist Congress Party will not comment on anyone personally and will go before the people of the state with a blueprint for development and I also assure the people of the state about this. I humbly appeal to all the citizens to join me as I walk on the path of development and to all the seniors to bless me," he added.

Ajit Pawar, along with eight MLAs, joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra on July 2 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024