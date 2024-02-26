Left Menu

Maharashtra legislature condoles death of ex-LS Speaker Manohar Joshi, MLA Rajendra Patni

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:26 IST
The Maharashtra legislature on Monday paid tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi who died last week.

As the budget session commenced, both Houses of the legislature also paid tributes to BJP MLA Rajendra Patni, who passed away last week.

Manohar Joshi was the first chief minister of the undivided Shiv Sena and held the post during 1995-1999.

He was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.

Joshi was admitted to hospital in May last year after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

He passed away on Friday at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.

After the tabling of supplementary demands and the condolence motion, the legislature proceedings were adjourned for the day.

