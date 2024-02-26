Left Menu

Congress MP from Jharkhand's Singhbhum joins BJP

Congress MP from Jharkhands Singhbhum ST constituency, Geeta Kora, on Monday joined the BJP at its state headquarters here.The move comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.Kora joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP state president Babulal Marandi.I joined the BJP today.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:25 IST
Congress MP from Jharkhand's Singhbhum (ST) constituency, Geeta Kora, on Monday joined the BJP at its state headquarters here.

The move comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Kora joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP state president Babulal Marandi.

''I joined the BJP today. The Congress has put the country in trouble by indulging in appeasement politics. The party says it will take everyone along, but it takes only its family along,'' she said.

The BJP-AJSU alliance had won 12 out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

