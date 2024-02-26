Kremlin refuses to comment on alleged pressure on Navalny's mother
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to comment on allegations by late opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother that authorities had put pressure on her not to hold a public funeral for him.
Peskov said the arrangements for Navalny, who died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16, were not a matter for the Kremlin. He described statements by Navalny's family and supporters, who have accused President Vladimir Putin of having him killed, as absurd.
