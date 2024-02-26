Left Menu

Want to maintain status quo with allies on seat-sharing: DMK's Elangovan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:29 IST
Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Monday said his party wants to ''maintain status quo'' on seat-sharing with its alliance parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is a ''victorious'' one and the BJP will not find support among the TN voters, he said.

''We are trying to maintain the last election (2019) numbers. We don't want to reduce or we don't want to increase. That was a victorious alliance. So we want that to continue. There may be changes in the constituencies but the number wise almost the same thing will be maintained. That is what we are talking about,'' the former MP told PTI Videos.

He claimed the BJP may not even secure deposit in many constituencies in the coming elections as people of the state have been 'suffering' from lack of employment, among others. He also slammed the party-led Central government over the devolution of funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

