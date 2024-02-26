TN CM inaugurates renovated memorial for Annadurai, memorial for Karunanidhi
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the renovated memorial for Dravidian icon C N Annadurai and a swanky new memorial for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the Marina beach here on Monday.
The Kalaignar (as the late CM Karunanidhi is fondly addressed) memorial houses several attractive and interesting features, including an underground digital museum showcasing his realm. Touchscreen displays, a library, and selfie points are among the other highlights of the sea-facing Karunanidhi memorial built at a cost of Rs 39 crore on 8.57 acres of land at the Anna complex on Kamarajar Salai.
A static train surrounded by 7D screens, where the visitors would feel as if they are travelling on a train from Tiruvarur to Chennai, greets the onlookers.
The memorial for former Chief Minister C N Annadurai is situated in front of Karunanidhi's memorial.
Stalin was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and several leaders at the event in which Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth participated.
After paying floral tributes to Annadurai's statue, Stalin unveiled a massive statue of his father and former DMK president Karunanidhi on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: DMK forms war room ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Friends turned foes lock horns in heated battle for votes in Tamil Nadu
DMK launches 'Stalin Voice to Recover Rights' campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Tamil Nadu: Swarna Moortheeswarar Temple's chariot revived after 17 years
Tamil Nadu: DMK leader RS Bharathi slams Centre over TN fishermen detained by Lankan Navy