TN CM inaugurates renovated memorial for Annadurai, memorial for Karunanidhi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:52 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the renovated memorial for Dravidian icon C N Annadurai and a swanky new memorial for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the Marina beach here on Monday.

The Kalaignar (as the late CM Karunanidhi is fondly addressed) memorial houses several attractive and interesting features, including an underground digital museum showcasing his realm. Touchscreen displays, a library, and selfie points are among the other highlights of the sea-facing Karunanidhi memorial built at a cost of Rs 39 crore on 8.57 acres of land at the Anna complex on Kamarajar Salai.

A static train surrounded by 7D screens, where the visitors would feel as if they are travelling on a train from Tiruvarur to Chennai, greets the onlookers.

The memorial for former Chief Minister C N Annadurai is situated in front of Karunanidhi's memorial.

Stalin was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and several leaders at the event in which Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth participated.

After paying floral tributes to Annadurai's statue, Stalin unveiled a massive statue of his father and former DMK president Karunanidhi on the occasion.

