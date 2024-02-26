Swedish PM says it's a historic day as Hungary approves NATO bid

Sweden is ready to take its responsibility in NATO, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday after Hungary's parliament voted in favour of ratifying the Nordic country's bid to join the military alliance.

Hungary on Monday became the final NATO member to approve Sweden's application from 2022 to join the alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

