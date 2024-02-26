Swedish PM says it's a historic day as Hungary approves NATO bid
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:30 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden is ready to take its responsibility in NATO, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday after Hungary's parliament voted in favour of ratifying the Nordic country's bid to join the military alliance.
Hungary on Monday became the final NATO member to approve Sweden's application from 2022 to join the alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US threatening sanctions to tear New Delhi away from Moscow: Russian Envoy
Russian envoy advocates permanent seat for India at UNSC
Trump comments on Russia and NATO 'appalling and unhinged,' White House spokesperson
Trump warns NATO ally: Increase defense spending or risk Russian intervention
Trump comments on Russia, NATO 'appalling and unhinged' -White House