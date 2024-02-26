Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm NATION: DEL98 PM-SUMMIT India's growth and fast delivery new normal for world: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world no longer feels surprised at India's achievements as it has become a new normal now and they today realise the benefit of walking alongside the country.

DEL79 CONG-2NDLD AGNIPATH Will scrap 'Agnipath', revert to old recruitment system if voted to power: Congress New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Union government over the ''Agnipath'' military recruitment scheme, the Congress alleged on Monday that ''gross injustice'' was done to youngsters and demanded that those who had cleared the old recruitment process but were not inducted be immediately given jobs.

DEL81 FARMERS-PROTEST-2NDLD WTO Farmers take out tractor rallies in Punjab, Haryana, UP to protest against WTO Chandigarh/Lucknow: Farmers took out tractor rallies at several places in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh and burnt effigies, demanding the agriculture sector be taken out of the WTO agreement.

DEL72 MEA-INDIANS-LD RUSSIA Following India's demand, several Indians 'discharged' from Russian army: MEA New Delhi: Several Indians, who worked as support staff to the Russian army, were ''discharged'' following India's demand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

DEL71 BJP-MANIFESTO-2ND LD CAMPAIGN Lok Sabha polls: Nadda flags off video vans seeking people's suggestion for manifesto New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Monday flagged off 'Viksit Bharat Modi ki guarantee' video vans, seeking people's suggestions from across the country for preparing the ruling party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

DEL87 BIZ-PAYTM Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as PPBL chairman, bank's board reconstituted New Delhi: Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), and the board of the bank has been reconstituted. DEL65 RJ-PM-RAILWAYS PM Modi lays foundation for redevelopment of 21 railway stations in Rajasthan Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation of several railway projects, including redevelopment of 21 stations, in Rajasthan.

DEL54 AAP-KEJRIWAL-LD ED Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons, says he will appear before agency if court says so New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh Enforcement Directorate summons to him in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case, saying he will appear before the agency if a court orders him to do so.

CAL25 WB-SANDESHKHALI-SHAJAHAN-LD TMC Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in 7 days, party doesn't support culprits: TMC Kolkata: The TMC on Monday said its strongman Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, will be arrested in seven days, asserting that the party doesn't support culprits.

DEL66 PANKAJ UDHAS-LD DEAD 'Jeeye toh jeeye kaise bin aap ke': ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies at 72 Mumbai: Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, whose velvet smooth voice gave expression to the many colours of love, longing and heartache in songs such as ''Chitthi Ayee Hai'' and ''Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein'', died here on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 72.

BOM23 MH-QUOTA-LD JARANGE Maratha quota: Jarange ends fast; curfew in Ambad taluka, Net suspended briefly in 3 districts Mumbai/Jalna: Activist Manoj Jarange on Monday announced he is withdrawing his 17-day-old fast undertaken over the Maratha quota issue, but insisted he would continue his agitation until the Maharashtra government starts issuing Kunbi caste certificates to extended family members of people already having such documents, thereby allowing them to avail reservation benefits.

BOM26 GJ-ASSEMBLY-SUICIDES 25,478 people committed suicide in Gujarat in last three years: Govt tells Assembly Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Monday informed the legislative Assembly that more than 25,000 people, nearly 500 of them students, have ended their lives due to various reasons in the state during the last three financial years.

LEGAL: LGD28 SC-COAST GUARD-WOMEN Ensure women get permanent commission in Indian Coast Guard or we will: SC to Centre New Delhi: Declaring that women cannot be left out, the Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre to ensure that women are granted permanent commission in the Indian Coast Guard and said the court will do it if the government doesn't.

LGD26 UP-HC-3RDLD GYANVAPI HC rejects plea challenging Varanasi court order allowing 'puja' in Gyanvapi mosque's cellar Prayagraj: Hindu prayers will continue in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the Allahabad High Court said on Monday while dismissing a plea that had challenged the district court's order to this effect.

LGD22 SC-KEJRIWAL-LD DEFAMATION Made mistake by retweeting video: Delhi CM Kejriwal tells SC in defamation case New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday told the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee related to the BJP IT Cell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)