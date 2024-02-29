Cong responsible for migration of people from villages to towns: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
The Congress is responsible for the large-scale migration of people, since Independence, from villages to towns, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
He was speaking at a rally at Nizamabad in Telangana as part of the state BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said the NDA government built roads from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Gadkari appealed to people to support the BJP to ensure jobs for youth, the welfare of farmers and rights for women.
