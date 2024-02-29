Left Menu

Haryana Assembly records from 1966 onwards digitalised: Speaker

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-02-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 18:50 IST
Haryana Assembly records from 1966 onwards digitalised: Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Assembly records from 1966 to 2022 have been digitalised, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said on Thursday.

Haryana was carved out of Punjab on November 1, 1966.

''From 1966 to 2022, all old records have been digitalised. Details pertaining to holding assembly sessions, details of question hour, calling attention notices, bills, House proceedings detail, report of various House committees, everything has been digitalised,'' Gupta told reporters here.

The task was challenging and not an easy one, but it was done, he said, adding that Rs 15 lakh was spent on digitalisation.

During the Budget Session, which concluded on Wednesday, 13 bills were passed, Gupta said.

During this Budget Session, for the first time, we had a dress code for our employees and officials of the Vidhan Sabha, he said.

The Speaker also hit out at the opposition leaders for staging a walkout from the House on Wednesday and their absence while important bills were passed.

During the entire duration of the session, the opposition did not appear sincere, Gupta said.

''Be it the Governor's Address or during the Budget discussion...When important bills were passed yesterday, they could have contributed by giving some valuable suggestions had they been present in the House,'' he said.

''I will appreciate the chief minister for incorporating good suggestions given by the opposition. However, by staging a walkout and not returning to the House later, the opposition did not discharge their responsibility,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024