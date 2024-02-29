Left Menu

PM Modi likely to visit Odisha on March 5

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on March 5, coinciding with the 108th birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

The itinerary of the PM's trip is yet to be prepared, BJP state election co-incharge Lata Usendi said.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal had earlier said that the PM would visit Odisha in the first week of March, and address a public meeting at Chandokhole in Jajpur district.

Modi had last visited the state on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. He had also addressed a political rally during that trip.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJD, which is named after Biju Patnaik, on Thursday announced that it would grandly observe March 5.

BJD MLAs, former legislators and members will take a pledge on that day to dedicate their lives to the development of the state following Biju Patnaik's ideology, a party leader said.

