Himachal political crisis over: DK Shivakumar; 6 rebel Cong MLAs disqualified

The political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh seems to be over with Congress' central observer DK Shivakumar Thursday announcing that all differences have been ironed out even as the assembly speaker disqualified six rebel Congress legislators over abstaining from voting on the Budget in the House. Shivakumar also said it has been decided to form a coordination committee to sort out all internal matters and claimed the Congress government would complete its full term in the hill state. The announcements were made at a joint press conference which was also attended by two other central observers Bhupinder Hooda and Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh. Shivakumar said Sukhu has taken the responsibility of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls. He said the Congress government would last a full term in Himachal when asked if Sukhu would continue as CM. When reporters pressed for a direct answer to the query about Sukhu's continuation as CM, Hooda said, ''Why are you asking a hypothetical question when Sukhu is the CM.'' Shivakumar also said that the central observers have spoken to Sukhu, party MLAs and state unit chief Pratibha Singh individually and all differences have been ironed out. "All the MLAs have assured and taken a oath to work together to save the party and the government," he said.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who offered to resign on Wednesday and later said that he would not press for his resignation, will attend the cabinet meeting later in the evening, the observers said.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified six Congress MLAs, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, for defying a party whip to vote in favour of the government on cut motion and the finance bill (Budget) in the state assembly. One of the disqualified MLAs said they will appeal against the Speaker's order in the Supreme Court.

The disqualified MLAs are Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto.

A notification in this regard was issued in the evening which further said that these six MLAs ceased to be members of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly with effect from February 29.

The six MLAs who have been disqualified would appeal in the Supreme Court against the orders, Rajinder Rana told PTI.

''Only one of the six MLAs received the notice on Whatsapp on February 27 night and we were present in the House on February 27 and 28,'' he said.

Following the disqualification of the rebel legislators, the effective strength of the House has reduced from 68 to 62 while the number of Congress MLAs has shrunk from 40 to 34. The BJP has 25 MLAs in the House.

It is for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh that any MLA has been disqualified under the anti-defection law. At the presser, Sukhu said the Congress government is stable and would continue for five years. The rebel Congress MLAs who were bought would not be able to face the public, he said.

However, the CM maintained that ''these MLAs are our brothers and mistakes could be forgiven if they wish to come back but we are unable to contact them as their mobile phones are not reachable''.

He accepted that there were shortcomings on his part and said he takes the responsibility for the party's defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Referring to rumours regarding his resignation, Sukhu said it was a ''conspiracy'' to reduce the number of Congress MLAs during voting on the Budget and that ''I had earlier clarified that I have not resigned''. Pratibha Singh, who had been raising the concerns of the Congress leaders, said that disqualification of six MLAs could have been avoided had the grievances of rebel MLAs been redressed. She said it was unfortunate that the Congress lost the Rajya Sabha elections.

''The party is strong and differences have been resolved,'' the Himachal Congress chief said, adding the committee would ensure coordination between the state government and the organization.

''The challenge is to win all four seats in Lok Sabha polls for which we have to work hard,'' she added. Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Sukhu held a breakfast meeting with party MLAs in the presence of Congress' central observers Hooda and Shivakumar.

Just before the meeting, Harish Janartha, party MLA from Shimla Urban seat, said, ''It is just a get together and let us see what happens in the meeting''. Another MLA said, ''All is well''.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur held Congress responsible for the present political crisis in the hill state.

Talking to reporters here, he said Congress MLAs and senior leaders were suffocated and had expressed their pain inside the House as well as at public platforms. Division of vote was not allowed on cut motion as the ruling Congress had lost majority in the assembly and 15 BJP MLAs were suspended from the House to pass the budget, Thakur said. Himachal BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said the Congress has lost the confidence of the people and also the right to stay in power after a stunning defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Addressing the media here, Bindal said the ruling party with complete majority failing to win the Rajya Sabha elections is unprecedented. How the people can have faith in the government if its own MLAs raise banners of rebellion, he asked.

