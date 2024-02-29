"Fake encounter against innocent tribals": Cong Chattisgarh chief on Koyalibeda exchange of fire

Launching a fierce attack on the BJP government, Congress state president Deepak Baij on Thursday said Naxalite activities have increased in the state since the change of guard at the helm. Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the Congress leader claimed Naxal movement and activities are on the rise at a time when he is taking tribals from Sukma, a known stronghold of the guerillas, on a tour of the state.

Further questioning the deputy CM for not visiting Koyalibeda, which was the scene of an exchange of fire between security forces and suspected Naxals, Baij said, "Vijay Sharma-ji sometimes have meals with tribals while also taking tribal women and girls for a state tour. He should go to Koyalibeda too. He is the Home Minister of the state. Why hasn't he taken them there?" Further lashing out at the state government over the exchange of fire in the Koyalibeda area on Sunday, the Congress leader said the ruling BJP should accept that it was a 'fake encounter'.

"Their sins wouldn't wash away just by taking tribal children on a tour," he added. Baij also came out in praise of the previous Congress government in the state, saying it owned up when tribals were killed in the cross-fire and provided their kin with adequate compensation.

"If there's any morality left in the BJP leaders, they must accept the truth that the Koyalibeda incident was a fake encounter carried out against innocent tribals," he alleged. Earlier, three suspected Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattishgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, officials said.

The exchange of fire took place in a forest area in Koyalibeda during an anti-Naxal operation, officials added. According to an official, the operation was launched on the basis of a tip-off that Raju Salaam (a Naxal commander) had been spotted in the area. (ANI)

