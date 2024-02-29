Trump appeals ruling disqualifying him from Illinois ballot, CBS reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:24 IST
Donald Trump has appealed an Illinois judge's ruling barring him from appearing on the state's Republican presidential primary ballot because of the former president's role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, CBS News reported on Thursday.
In her ruling, issued on Wednesday, Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued Trump should be disqualified from the state's March 19 primary ballot and its Nov. 5 general election ballot.
