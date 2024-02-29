"BJP will be wiped out in coming elections": SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that all the leaders of the party have together resolved to work at the booth level to expand the PDA. Holding a press conference here today, Akhilesh emphasised that the BJP will be wiped out in the coming elections.

"We all have together resolved that we will work at the booth level to expand the PDA family. The way BJP is tearing down the Constitution and democracy, just like the 'Samudra Manthan', the 'Sanvidhan Manthan' is going to be churned in 2024. On one hand, we 'Samajwadis' who want to protect the Constitution and on the other hand, we have those who have become destroyers of the Constitution. Inflation and unemployment have increased continuously and those who raised the slogan of zero tolerance for corruption and law and order have become zero," he said. "If women are most unsafe today, it is in Uttar Pradesh. The dreams of investment shown by the double engine government, even after the ground breaking ceremony, the ground reality is that investment has not come. All the responsible leaders of our party are ready to remove this government. BJP will be wiped out in the coming elections," he added.

Meanwhile, the CBI, on Wednesday, asked Akhilesh Yadav to appear before the agency in a case related to sand mining. However, Yadav skipped the summons.

He was summoned in connection with the CBI FIR lodged in January 2019, which is related to alleged illegal mining in Hamirpur between 2012 and 2016. In January 2019, an FIR was registered against several public servants, including the then-district magistrate, mining officer and others. It is alleged in the FIR that government employees allowed illegal mining of minerals in Hamirpur.

Akhilesh Yadav, was the chief minister of the state between 2012 and 2017 and held the mining portfolio during 2012-13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)