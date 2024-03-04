NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Top stories from the Western Region at 5 pm.

BOM5 GJ-CONG-RESIGN **** Gujarat Cong working president Ambarish Der quits party; set to join BJP Ahmedabad: In a setback to the opposition Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, its Gujarat unit working president Ambarish Der resigned from the party on Monday and said he will join the ruling BJP on Tuesday. **** BOM3 GJ-ACCIDENT-CAR **** 5 of family killed after car hits container in Gujarat Vadodara: Two couples and a toddler were killed when their car rammed into a stationary container on a highway near Vadodara city in Gujarat, police said on Monday. **** BOM6 GJ-CONG-YATRA **** Rahul Gandhi to visit historic Swaraj Ashram during yatra to pay tribute to Sardar Patel Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at temples and visit the historic Swaraj Ashram at Bardoli to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the Gujarat leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', party functionaries said on Monday. **** LGB1 MH-HC-EDUCATION **** Education is considered pious in our culture, but has now become unaffordable: HC Mumbai: Education, which is considered pious in the Indian culture, has now become unaffordable, the Bombay High Court has said noting it is the state's constitutional responsibility to ensure quality education reaches everyone. **** BOM4 MP-YOUTH-BEATEN **** Cop thrashes two youth tied with ropes in MP; suspended Betul: A head constable has been suspended for allegedly beating up two youth tied with ropes in connection with a theft case in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Monday. **** BES3 MH-AJIT PAWAR-CELEBRITIES **** Ajit Pawar slams MP Amol Kolhe, says politics not his forte Pune: Political parties field celebrities in elections if they find opposing candidates undefeatable, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Miniter Ajit Pawar said on Monday, taking a dig at actor and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Amol Kolhe. **** BES7 MP-CABINET-MEDICAL COLLEGES **** MP govt to provide district hospitals for establishment of medical colleges under PPP mode Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to facilitate the availability of government district hospitals to investors who want to establish medical colleges under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. ****

