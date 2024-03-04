Disqualified anti-war candidate Nadezhdin vows to appeal after latest court setback

(Adds quote, context in paragraphs 3-7) March 4 (Reuters) -

Disqualified Russian presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said he would keep filing challenges against his exclusion from this month's election after his latest appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court on Monday. Nadezhdin had tried to run against President Vladimir Putin on an anti-war ticket but was barred from standing when the Central Election Commission said it had found irregularities, including names of dead people, in the list of supporters' signatures he had presented in support of his candidacy.

He said on Monday he planned to file a further complaint to the presidium of the Supreme Court and then to the Constitutional Court. "I'm not going to stop, I'll fight until the end," he said.

Nadezhdin conceded weeks ago that he has "zero" chance of appearing on the ballot for the March 15-17 election, but has used the protracted appeal process to portray himself as a fighter intent on playing a future role in Russia's politics. Before his disqualification, he had run an efficient campaign and captured attention by criticising the war in Ukraine, calling it a "fatal mistake" by Putin.

Putin now faces only three other candidates in the vote, none of whom has criticised him.

