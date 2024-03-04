Tripura assembly passes resolution to thank PM Modi for Ram temple consecration

Left Menu

He emphasised that the consecration of Ram Lalla will serve as an inspiration for millions, reminding them of their duty towards the motherland.It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who observed an 11-day fast and slept on the floor amidst chilly weather to follow the sanity of the process.

The Tripura Assembly on Monday passed a resolution expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering effort in the consecration of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Following the question hour, BJP legislator Kishore Barman read out the resolution, extending thanks to the PM for fulfilling the holiest duty of performing the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla on January 22.

''I thank Chief Minister Manik Saha and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath for giving me the opportunity to present the resolution expressing our thanks to the PM for the consecration of Ram Lalla after 500 years. This event was not merely about performing a puja in front of an idol; it has instilled confidence among people'', he said.

Barman asserted that Lord Ram is not just an ideal figure for Hindus, but also for millions of people from various faiths. He emphasised that the consecration of Ram Lalla will serve as an inspiration for millions, reminding them of their duty towards the motherland.

''It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who observed an 11-day fast and slept on the floor amidst chilly weather to follow the sanity of the process. And, then he went to Ayodhya to consecrate Ram Lalla and opened the doors for the people, who had been waiting for years to offer prayers'', he said.

Barman also paid respects to those who sacrificed their lives to build a Ram temple.

''I paid tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple in Ayodhya over the years. I also expressed gratitude to Modi ji for his exemplary demonstration of 'Raj Dharma', showing equal respect to all religions,'' he said.

Asserting that Ram is not a dispute but a solution, Barman appealed to the members of the assembly to support the resolution irrespective of political colours and beliefs.

