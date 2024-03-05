Left Menu

Centre releases Rs 559 crore for 33 projects in Uttarakhand

An amount of Rs 559 crore for 33 projects in Uttarakhand has been released by the Central government, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Office said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An amount of Rs 559 crore for 33 projects in Uttarakhand has been released by the Central government, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Office said on Tuesday. Union Finance Ministry sent a letter in this regard to the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the funds released by the Central Government will further accelerate development in the state. "The Chief Minister has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modiand Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's office read.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various schemes worth Rs 68.82 crore on the occasion of the beneficiary conference organized at Laksar in Haridwar district on Monday. The foundation stone of 51 schemes worth Rs 65.34 crore and the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 3.48 crore are included in it.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented the keys of the houses allotted to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, gas connections along with cheques of the amount to be given to the self-help groups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

