Nadda says PM Modi changed political culture, discourse in India

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has challenged and changed the political culture and discourse in the country.Instead of appeasement or votebank politics, there is today politics of performance and accountability in India, he said.Things are going to remain the same.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 05-03-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 19:49 IST
BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has challenged and changed the political culture and discourse in the country.

Instead of appeasement or votebank politics, there is today politics of performance and accountability in India, he said.

''Things are going to remain the same. Anybody may come and rule, but things are not going to change. This was the political discourse earlier. Along with this, there was politics of caste combination, politics of regional combination, politics of appeasement. There was politics of taking support of all, but ruling for one section of society,'' Nadda said.

Addressing a meeting with intellectuals here, he said, ''Today it is appeasement to none, justice to all. The mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. So, instead of appeasement or vote bank politics, there is today politics of performance, accountability, report card, development and fulfilling the aspirations of the people, which has been brought in by PM Modi.'' Highlighting the programmes and achievements of the country under the Modi administration, Nadda said, when, globally, India and its economy are being considered as the ''bright spot'', the Gandhi family (Sonia, Rahul Gandhi) are saying there are no jobs, there is inflation.

''They (Congress and Gandhi family) have become jobless, there is no second thought about it....they don't read and write much about the Indian economy and its growth rate,'' he said, noting that the Indian economy has been stable despite the Covid and Russia-Ukraine war, while economies across the world faced trouble.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra, party's Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among others present.

