Zelenskiy on ICC warrants for Russian commanders: 'justice unavoidable'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the International Criminal Court decision on Tuesday to issue arrest warrants for two top Russian commanders over alleged war crimes.

"Every Russian commander who orders strikes against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure must know that justice will be served. Every perpetrator of such crimes must know that they will be held accountable," he said on social media platform X.

