ABVP demands probe by central agencies in crime against women in Sandeshkhali, stages protest

Hundreds of students led by RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration here on Tuesday demanding an investigation into the land grab and sexual harassment cases in Sandeshkhali block of West Bengal by the central agencies.

The students groups gathered here at Central Delhi's Banga Bhavan with saffron flags and raised slogans against the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government.

The protesting students demanded strict against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land-grab allegations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The students organisation submitted a five point memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu enlisting its demands to ensure an impartial enquiry of the incidents, helpline for the women in the area, and legal aid and counselling for the mental wellbeing of the victims.

''West Bengal's Sandeshkhali incident is heart-wrenching. To witness such an incident against women in a state ruled by woman, it shows Mamata Banerjee's whims and fancies against the women and deprived people. The lack of investigation in the matter is outrageous,'' ABVP Delhi Secretary Harsh Atri said. Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President Tushar Dedha, Secretary Aparajita, Joint Secretary Sachin Baisla and the students from various colleges in the Delhi University participated in the protest. Earlier this month, the Delhi BJP held a demonstration against the TMC government over the Sandeshkhali issue and demanded Banerjee's resignation.

Carrying placards, a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders gathered at the Teen Murti Chowk and raised slogans against Banerjee, saying the ''silence'' of a woman chief minister on the issue is ''shameful and painful''.

According to a party statement, the BJP workers broke the barricades put up by the police following which over 150 of them, including Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road police station. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that Banerjee should resign from her post.

TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days. Immediately after his arrest, Sheikh was suspended by the TMC for six years. He was the party convenor of the Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and was also a member of the TMC-held North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.

