PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:09 IST
Former TMC leader Tapas Roy joins BJP
Former TMC leader Tapas Roy, who had quit West Bengal's ruling party two days ago, on Wednesday joined the BJP.

Roy had resigned as TMC MLA on Monday, citing disillusionment with the party leadership.

"I have joined the BJP today, as I want to fight against the misrule and atrocities of the TMC," he said, after being handed over the party flag from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari here.

The TMC, however, said Roy has abandoned his principles and ideologies in his quest for personal gains.

"The people of Bengal would never forgive traitors like Tapas Roy, who quit the party for vested interests," TMC leader Santanu Sen asserted.

Roy, a five-time MLA, had accused the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee of ''deserting him during trying circumstances'', expressing his frustration over the party's silence when his residence was raided by the ED on January 12 over alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

