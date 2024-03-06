Left Menu

BJP is nervous ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh on UP cabinet expansion

Later, talking to reporters, he said names of more SP candidates will be announced soon for the parliamentary polls.If they BJP come to know that they can get more votes through one more expansion, then they will do it, Yadav said, when asked for his reaction on the cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government.

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:47 IST
BJP is nervous ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh on UP cabinet expansion
File photo.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP over the cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, saying the ruling party is ''nervous'' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav was in Sambhal to pay homage to party MP Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq who passed away recently. Later, talking to reporters, he said names of more SP candidates will be announced soon for the parliamentary polls.

''If they (BJP) come to know that they can get (more) votes through one more expansion, then they will do it,'' Yadav said, when asked for his reaction on the cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government. ''These people are so nervous that if they come to know that if one of our journalist friends is made a minister, it could help win two Lok Sabha seats they will make him a minister. This expansion has not been done to serve the public and the public understand it,'' he said. The elections will be announced soon and the new ministers will not be able to work, he added.

The first expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government was effected on Tuesday with four ministers being sworn in.

The SP chief said that names of more nominees of his party will be announced soon and termed the coming Lok Sabha elections as the biggest fight for saving the Constitution.

''The biggest fight that is going to take place in the country will be to save the Constitution. Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji gave us the Constitution which provides equal rights and respect to everyone...once there was 'samudra manthan' (churning of the ocean), now there will be 'samvidhan manthan' (churning of the Constitution),'' he said.

To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi making family an issue in the coming elections, Yadav said the BJP should decide that it will not give tickets to its leaders' family members and that it will not ask for votes from the family members.

The SP president also attacked the BJP for virtual inauguration of Agra metro by PM Modi, saying that it was the project of his party while the BJP government only slowed the work and somehow completed it reluctantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024