"All-round development of Himachal is PM Modi's priority," says LoP Jairam Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Wednesday said that the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh is the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "After becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi showed complete generosity to Himachal Pradesh and gave it special state status. At present, projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore are going on for the development of roads and infrastructure in the state," he said.

Further appreciating PM Modi for providing the state with world-class institutions, he said, "Today Himachal has AIIMS and facilities like Atal Tunnel." The Leader of Opposition said that at present there is only one public leader in the country who is getting support from the whole world for becoming the Prime Minister again.

"Earlier in India there was politics of false promises and false guarantees. Narendra Modi ended this politics and started the politics of fulfilling every promise. Observing this working style of the Prime Minister, today the people of the country are accepting only one guarantee and the name of that guarantee is Narendra Modi's guarantee," he added. Jairam Thakur expressed his gratitude to the entire central leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including Himachal in their priority from the point of view of development, adding to which he said, "Roads worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Himachal Pradesh are Modi's guarantee."

Jairam Thakur thanked Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for laying the foundation stone and inaugurating projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore. "Every day, the Central Government inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of some scheme or the other in Himachal Pradesh. Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects in the state," he added.

Taking an indirect jibe at Lalu Yadav, he said that PM Modi works for the development of the country. "Every Indian is his family. The Prime Minister's life is dedicated to their happiness, prosperity and happiness," he said. (ANI)

