Left Menu

Delhi Congress to enrol more volunteers to strengthen social media outreach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:28 IST
Delhi Congress to enrol more volunteers to strengthen social media outreach
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday held a meeting of party's social media volunteers and said they will strengthen the outreach of the media by enrolling more such volunteers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

''Social media plays a very crucial role in taking the message of the Congress party to the people, particularly the young people. Our social media volunteers are the ground level warriors of the Congress party, who can make a great difference in taking the party's message to a large number of people,'' Lovely said.

''Congress will strengthen the outreach of the social media by enrolling more committed young people as social media volunteers,'' he added.

Others leaders who were present at the meeting were Congress social media head and spokesperson Supriya Srinate, Jitender Kumar Kochar and AICC national social media convener Ruchika Chaturvedi.

Srinate, chairperson of the AICC Social Media Department, said social media volunteers are as important as a block or district Congress worker.

''The young volunteers have been working very hard, like any conscious Congress worker, to spread the party's stand on various issues. They are as important as a block or district Congress worker,'' Shrinate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024