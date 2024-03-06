Senate's McConnell endorses Trump for president, US media reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 21:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, the Washington Post and other U.S. media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the leader.
"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States," McConnell was cited by the Washington Post as saying. "It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Senate
- Republican
- McConnell
- Mitch McConnell
- Donald Trump
- U.S.
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President's brother James Biden to speak to Republicans' impeachment probe
Republican US presidential candidate Nikki Haley says embryos are babies
FACTBOX-Nikki Haley's lone battle against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination
Republican Party leader Ronna McDaniel to step down after pressure from Trump
Trump defeats Haley in South Carolina Republican contest