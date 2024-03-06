Senate's McConnell endorses Trump for president, US media reports

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, the Washington Post and other U.S. media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the leader.

"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States," McConnell was cited by the Washington Post as saying. "It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)