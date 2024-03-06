Left Menu

"Never tried to create conflict or flee away," says Jaya Prada as she appears before UP court in MCC violation case

"We have never tried to create any conflict or flee away. I could not come earlier owing to my ill heath, now I was feeling better so I have reached here. The court has asked me to come here on March 22," Jaya Prada said speaking to reporters after her court hearing.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 22:49 IST
"Never tried to create conflict or flee away," says Jaya Prada as she appears before UP court in MCC violation case
Former BJP MP Jaya Prada (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and film actress Jaya Prada, who appeared in court in connection with the case of violation of the code of conduct on Wednesday, the second time this week, said that she has neither tried to create any conflict nor tried to flee. "We have never tried to create any conflict or flee away. I could not come earlier owing to my ill heath, now I was feeling better so I have reached here. The court has asked me to come here on March 22," Jaya Prada said, speaking to reporters after her court hearing.

Earlier on Monday, the actress appeared in court in connection with the same case. She said that she has always been a law-abiding citizen, and due to health issues, she could not come to court. Her lawyer said that the non-bailable warrant (NBW) was cancelled against her. "I have been MP from Rampur twice. Today I got relief from the court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath have empowered the women of the country. This is a small case, and I ask for forgiveness from the court. Those who wanted to defame me could not succeed. The case is in court. I don't want to say much about it. Due to poor health, I could not appear in the court earlier. I have high sugar, blood pressure, and there was the possibility of kidney ailments due to which I could not appear in court," Jaya Prada said.

Jaya Prada was considered 'absconding' in two cases related to the violation of the code of conduct. The decision came after Jaya Prada failed to appear for a court hearing, despite repeated notices and non-bailable warrants against her. The MP/MLA court in Rampur issued CrPC order 82 for her non-appearance even after issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) several times, regarding which Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the 2019 election code of conduct case against Jayaprada was registered in the court of the Special MP/MLA Court, Rampur, in Kemri police station and Swar police station.

MP/MLA Magistrate Court Judge Shobhit Bansal issued NBW to Jaya Prada due to her non-appearance in court on the previous dates. The report sent by Inspector Ranji Trivedi noted that the accused was protecting herself, and her mobile was switched off. Following this, a demand was made in court to take action under Section 82 CrPC against the accused, Jaya Prada. The order has been made, and the next date has been fixed as March 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024