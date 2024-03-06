US Rep. Phillips drops 2024 challenge to Biden
Updated: 06-03-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 23:58 IST
U.S. Representative Dean Phillips dropped his challenge to President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, saying it is clear he is not a viable candidate.
"I ran for president in 2024 to resist Donald Trump again - because Americans were demanding an alternative, and democracy demands options," he said in a statement. "But it is clear that alternative is not me."
