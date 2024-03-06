US Rep. Phillips drops 2024 challenge to Biden

U.S. Representative Dean Phillips dropped his challenge to President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, saying it is clear he is not a viable candidate.

"I ran for president in 2024 to resist Donald Trump again - because Americans were demanding an alternative, and democracy demands options," he said in a statement. "But it is clear that alternative is not me."

