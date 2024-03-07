Left Menu

If one person takes different stand, it doesn't mean family has split: Supriya Sule

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-03-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 08:19 IST
If one person takes different stand, it doesn't mean family has split: Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has said if one member of a large family takes a different stand, it does not mean there is a split within the family.

She also noted that BJP leaders these days do not talk about alleged corruption of her party.

Sule, however, did not name Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle and Sule's father Sharad Pawar last year to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

''Our family has around 120 to 125 members, including small kids, and in such a big family, if one person puts forth a different opinion, it does not signify a split,'' Sule told reporters in Pune on Wednesday.

''Our family is united and it will remain united forever,'' the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said.

Asked about Union minister Amit Shah's statement that Sharad Pawar wanted to make her chief minister, Sule said she was thankful to Shah for ''freeing the NCP of corruption''.

''Whenever he used to come to Maharashtra, he used to refer to the NCP as 'naturally corrupt party', but now no big leaders from the BJP talk about corruption. Whatever allegations he had made, no one talks about it, and that is why, I am very thankful to the BJP and Shah,'' she said.

''There is dynasty politics in his own party,'' Sule claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024