'Worn-out rhetoric': NC dubs PM Modi's speech in Srinagar 'disappointing'

The National Conference (NC) Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kashmir visit and his speech at a function here as ''disappointing'', asserting that it failed to meet the expectations of people.

''It is the same worn-out rhetoric that Jammu and Kashmir has been hearing for the past five years, yet there is still a lack of confidence in holding elections,'' NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said in a statement. The NC leader said people were eagerly awaiting announcements regarding statehood, a promise of a democratically elected government by September, job packages for the unemployed, relief from the power crisis, and major development projects.

''Unfortunately, none of these expectations were met. Instead, they were presented with recycled projects. Young entrepreneurs, who have succeeded through their own efforts, were exploited in the name of Viksit Bharat,'' he added.

Sagar said thousands of poor daily wage workers from various departments, who travelled from distant parts of Jammu and Kashmir, were hoping for regularisation, but left ''disheartened''.

''Employees were compelled to attend the function, and there are reports that even ill employees, including pregnant women, were required to attend without exception,'' he said.

The NC general secretary said Modi's speech mainly consisted of ''juggling numbers and rebranding old projects, offering nothing substantial for the people''.

''It is disappointing that there was no mention of the return of Kashmiri Pandits, who have been at the forefront of the BJP's petty politics,'' he said.

Sagar said the NC remains committed to democratic principles and is confident that the ''false narrative propagated by the BJP will be debunked through the ballot box during elections''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)