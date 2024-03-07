Left Menu

US House Democrats probe alleged Starlink use by Russia

Starlink has said that it does not do business of any kind with Russia's government or military, and Musk in a post on X last month said that reports that the company was selling terminals to Russia were false. The U.S. lawmakers' inquiry comes as Western nations scramble to help Ukraine with more arms and financing after Kyiv's failed counteroffensive last summer and after Russian forces regained the initiative on the battlefield.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:04 IST
US House Democrats probe alleged Starlink use by Russia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. House Democrats are investigating SpaceX over whether it was doing enough to prevent Russia from utilizing Starlink satellite internet service as part of Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine, two lawmakers said on Thursday. In a letter to the company, the two Democrats said Ukrainian intelligence officials' allegations that Russian military forces used Starlink's terminals in eastern Ukraine were alarming and that the deployment could violate U.S. sanctions.

Russia's alleged "misuse of Starlink terminals outside Russia's internationally recognized borders poses a serious threat to Ukraine's security, Ukrainian lives, and U.S. national security," Representatives Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia wrote in the letter to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell. The Kremlin has denied that its troops use Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk-owned SpaceX.

Representatives for SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment on the letter, first reported by The Washington Post. Starlink terminals provide high speed internet connection and were rushed in to help Ukraine after Russia's February 2022 invasion, proving vital to Kyiv's battlefield communications.

In February, Ukrainian officials alleged that Russia obtained the terminals from Arab countries and has deployed them in areas it controls in Ukraine. Kiev has asked SpaceX to prevent Moscow from using them in occupied areas. Starlink has said that it does not do business of any kind with Russia's government or military, and Musk in a post on X last month said that reports that the company was selling terminals to Russia were false.

The U.S. lawmakers' inquiry comes as Western nations scramble to help Ukraine with more arms and financing after Kyiv's failed counteroffensive last summer and after Russian forces regained the initiative on the battlefield. Ukraine is preparing for counter-offensive actions, more than two years after Russian troops invaded the neighboring former Soviet state.

Kiev has pleaded for more aid, but a vital U.S. assistance package has been stalled by Republicans in Congress at the behest of former Republican President Donald Trump, who is making a third bid for the White House and has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin. Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden plans to renew his request for a $95 billion aid package for weapons for Ukraine in his State of the Union speech Thursday night.

In their letter, dated Wednesday, the Democratic lawmakers asked SpaceX to respond by March 20. (Additional reporting by Makini Brice and Akash Sriram; writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024