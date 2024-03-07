"People of Uttar Pradesh will give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi": Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are waiting to give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi adding that they have not forgotten the repeated insults which Congress leader has made after being elected from Wayanad. Addressing a press conference in Chandauli, Anurag Thakur said, "I thought that the Congress has migrated (from Uttar Pradesh). Uttar Pradesh was never visible in their plans. The words Rahul Gandhi used for the people of Uttar Pradesh after going to Wayanad, the people have not forgotten it. When they (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) came here (during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra), even 40 people were not present. The people of Uttar Pradesh are eager to give them a befitting reply."

On the seat-sharing arrangement of the INDIA bloc, Anurag Thakur said that the opposition bloc lacks a clear vision and is filled with arrogance which has resulted in the discontent among them in various states. "The INDI Alliance is filled with arrogance. They are broken today because they have no policy or a leader and their intentions are maligned. Mamata does not come to their meetings even after getting invitations. The leader of the Opposition gets insulted by their alliance partner (AAP) in Punjab. This is their situation right now," he said.

In a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that during his visit to the temple town as a part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, he saw people lying drunk on roads.Addressing the public in Amethi, Wayanad MP said the youths of Uttar Pradesh was on a 'trip' after boozing by night. Earlier today, Union Minister Anurag Thakur exuded confidence over BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and asserted that this time the party will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and set a new record.

Thakur emphasized the BJP's historical success in Uttar Pradesh and asserted that the BJP would not only sweep all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh but also secure over 400 seats nationwide, thereby reinstating PM Modi as the Prime Minister of India. According to sources, Congress will hold a discussion on candidates for ten States in the party's Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday.

The states of Chattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Manipur will be put for discussion. As per the sources, discussion can likely take place on a total of 60 seats among these states. The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

