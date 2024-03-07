Delhi Cabinet approves power subsidy scheme for FY 2024-25

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved a power subsidy scheme for the 2024-25 financial year with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that some people tried to stop it.

Nearly 22 lakh families who consume up to 200 units of electricity will continue to get zero bills while those who consume up to 400 units will get a 50 per cent subsidy.

Congratulating the people of Delhi, Kejriwal, in a post on X, said, ''Your 24-hour electricity (zero power cut) and free electricity has been extended till March 31, 2025. This also includes free electricity for the lawyers' chambers.'' ''Many people had doubts about the electricity subsidy -- will it be available next year or not? Let me tell you that these people tried their best to stop it. But your son (Arvind Kejriwal) got this work done also,'' he added.

Claiming that 24-hour power supply and free electricity are available only in Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, said, ''In the rest of the country, there are long power cuts and electricity bills worth thousands of rupees have to be paid.'' The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the ruling party in both Delhi and Punjab. Delhi Power Minister Atishi said, ''The Kejriwal government has been providing power subsidies to the people of Delhi for the past nine years. Delhi is the only place where a 24/7 power supply is ensured. Despite that, 22 lakh people receive a zero-electricity bill. It's known that our opponents try to obstruct every policy of the Kejriwal government.'' Whenever Kejriwal attempts to make decisions for people's welfare, the opponents use various tactics to hinder them. Last year, when the power subsidy was about to be implemented, the opponents made significant efforts to halt it, she alleged.

''At one point, we even had to announce that the power subsidy would be discontinued,'' the minister recalled.

Atishi claimed that even this year too, there were attempts to thwart the continuance of the power subsidy.

''They contacted officials, issued threats and tried to disrupt the zero electricity bills for the people of Delhi. However, as known, if CM Kejriwal has promised something to the people of Delhi, he will fulfil it at any cost,'' she said.

Kejriwal had convened a cabinet meeting at his residence on Thursday. Delhi BJP, in a statement, said they are not opposed to free electricity for residential consumers using up to 200 units a month.

''We welcome extension of power subsidy through the exchequer but we repeat our long-standing demand that all consumers, be it residential or commercial, should be given first 200 units for free,'' the statement said.

