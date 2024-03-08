Left Menu

Centrist 'No Labels' group to move ahead with US presidential bid, sources say

Friday marks the beginning of the most critical stretch for the centrist group since it announced its shift from Washington bipartisan cheerleader to a presidential party hoping to seize on America's dissatisfaction with the likely nominees from the nation's two major political parties. The presidential race narrowed this week, after Republican Nikki Haley and Democrat Dean Phillips ended their respective bids, following nominating contests in 15 states.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:36 IST
Centrist 'No Labels' group to move ahead with US presidential bid, sources say

The centrist group No Labels is expected to announce on Friday it will move forward with a presidential bid for November's U.S. election, but will stop short of naming candidates, two sources familiar with the matter said. Friday marks the beginning of the most critical stretch for the centrist group since it announced its shift from Washington bipartisan cheerleader to a presidential party hoping to seize on America's dissatisfaction with the likely nominees from the nation's two major political parties.

The presidential race narrowed this week, after Republican Nikki Haley

and Democrat Dean Phillips

ended their respective bids, following nominating contests in 15 states. Democratic President Joe Biden is expected on

Thursday during his State of the Union address to sharpen distinctions between himself and his Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump. No Labels will not name its presidential and vice presidential picks on Friday, when roughly 800 delegates meet virtually in a private meeting. Instead, the group is expected to roll out a formal selection process next week for potential candidates who would be selected in the coming weeks, the sources said.

No Labels did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The group initially planned to hold an in-person convention in March where potential candidates were expected to convince delegates to nominate them to the ticket. But the plan was scrapped after leaders questioned the cost and whether a candidate would want to risk being the subject of public humiliation if defeated, according to multiple interviews with party officials.

By the end of 2023, the group had promised to detail how it would nominate a presidential ticket, including the number of nominating delegates and how they would be selected, but no plan has yet to be released. One idea to require people to donate $100 to the party to become delegates was scrapped as a bad idea, officials tell Reuters. In the past months, No Labels staff has been vetting potential delegates to root out any potential saboteurs who support either Biden or Trump and who want to disrupt their efforts. The effort underscores the tightrope the group is trying to walk by hoping to make it a grassroots movement while allowing the leaders to maintain some control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024