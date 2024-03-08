Left Menu

Days before it announces polls, EC to meet top MHA officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 10:34 IST
Days before it announces schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, the top brass of the Election Commission has called senior Home ministry officials to review security preparedness for the democratic exercise.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and fellow Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Friday to discuss deployment of central forces in states, sources said.

The meeting also comes days before the Commission's Jammu and Kashmir visit to review poll preparedness.

The EC has sought 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Force personnel for Lok Sabha and four assembly polls.

With nearly 97 crore voters, the EC would set up approximately 12.5 lakh polling stations across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

