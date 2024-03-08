Youth have taken pledge, now it'll not be 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Rozgar Ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the biggest issue in the country is unemployment and asserted that the youth have now taken a pledge that it will not be 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Rozgar Ki Baat' in the country.

His remarks came a day after the Congress promised the right to employment as well as apprenticeships for youths in a series of assurances. Gandhi announced the guarantees at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, '''Employment revolution' is beginning in the country. The enthusiasm of the youth on 'Bharti Bharosa' and 'First Job Guarantee' is unprecedented. The guarantee of '30 lakh government jobs' and 'Rs 1 lakh annual apprenticeship' is being discussed everywhere.'' ''At present, the biggest issue in the country is unemployment, which has been made clear by the messages being received through different mediums from all over the country. Congress's guarantee is a ray of light for the youth who are immersed in the darkness of despair due to Narendra Modi's 'abolish jobs' campaign,'' the former Congress president alleged.

''The youth have now understood that by getting them entangled in emotional and divisive issues in the last 10 years, Narendra Modi has wasted precious years of building their future, due to which they are very angry,'' he said.

This anger is going to take the form of a revolution in the country which will uproot the Modi government which is standing between the youth and their employment, Gandhi said.

''No matter how much Narendra Modi and his friendly media try to mislead, the youth have taken a pledge - now it will not be 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Rozgar Ki Baat' in the country,'' Gandhi said.

If the party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, 30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled and a law would be enacted to curb government recruitment examination question paper leaks, Gandhi has said while addressing a gathering during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Thursday.

The former Congress chief also promised a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops to farmers, social security for gig workers and a Rs 5,000-crore fund for startups.

