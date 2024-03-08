"Put hands in pockets, stand in front of mirror and ask...": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that people should ask themselves standing in front of the mirror with hands in their pockets about what the Modi government does for them and they will get the right answer. "Ask people what PM Modi does for them. People should ask themselves what PM Modi does for them putting their hands in their pockets while standing in front of the mirror. The mirror will tell them about their situation," Chowdhury said speaking at a press conference in Murshidabad.

On Rahul Gandhi's poll promise of providing 30 lakh jobs for the youth if the Congress is voted to power, Chowdhury said, "There are more than 30 lakh vacancies in various government departments in our country. The government should fill up these vacancies. Rahul Gandhi has said the same thing. That can easily be done." The senior Congress leader also pointed out that while their government may lose in assembly elections, it fulfils whatever they promise during campaigning ahead of polls.

"Rahul Gandhi has also taken 'Paanch Pran' for the unemployed and the farmers in our country. He has promised a guarantee of MSP for farmers and a startup fund for the unemployed. He (Rahul Gandhi) fulfils all the promises that he makes, see Karnataka, Rajasthan. We may lose but we stand by our promises," Chowdhury said. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that LPG cylinder prices will be slashed by Rs 100, the West Bengal Congress chief said that it is a "kind of bribery" given in the hope that it will reap electoral benefits as the Lok Sabha polls are approaching.

"After all the loot over the years, when the conditions of women have deteriorated so badly, PM Modi has thought of giving some relaxation (slashing LPG cylinder prices). Since the elections are coming closer, this is a kind of bribery in the name of relaxation that he (PM Modi) has given with the hope that it will reflect in the ballot box," Chowdhury said. The Congress MP also added that PM Modi would have taken this step much earlier if he had "good intentions".

"If he had good intentions, he would have reduced cooking gas cylinders, petrol and diesel prices much earlier since their international prices had dropped around a year back. He ignored all the demands of the opposition parties. And now that the elections have come, he has started behaving accordingly. In this environment, he is distributing 2-4 anas to our women like bribes to win them over to their side," Chowdhury said. Chowdhury also claimed that the Narendra Modi government has been filling up its exchequer by charging exorbitant rates for petrol and diesel and it is currently giving peanuts to women from the Rs 33-35 lakh crores that it has collected in the process.

"Till now he has been filling up his own coffers by charging higher prices for petrol and diesel. He has accumulated Rs 33-35 lakh crores in this process. From there he is distributing a mere amount as he is not facing any difficulty," he said. (ANI)

