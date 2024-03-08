Left Menu

Activist slashes painting of British author of Jewish homeland declaration

A video posted on social media by the Palestine Action protest group showed a woman spraying red paint over the life-size portrait before cutting it repeatedly with a knife - the latest in a flurry of protests prompted by the Israel-Hamas war. Balfour's declaration, made as Ottoman rule was crumbling in the Middle East and Britain a global power, said London would "view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people" and work toward it - albeit without prejudicing "the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities".

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:30 IST
Activist slashes painting of British author of Jewish homeland declaration
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A pro-Palestinian activist slashed a painting of the early 20th-century British foreign minister Arthur Balfour at Cambridge University on Friday, saying his 1917 declaration was the reason the Palestinians had lost their homeland to Israel. A video posted on social media by the Palestine Action protest group showed a woman spraying red paint over the life-size portrait before cutting it repeatedly with a knife - the latest in a flurry of protests prompted by the Israel-Hamas war.

Balfour's declaration, made as Ottoman rule was crumbling in the Middle East and Britain a global power, said London would "view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people" and work toward it - albeit without prejudicing "the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities". It was the first time a major power had publicly expressed support for a Jewish homeland, gave a boost to the growing worldwide Zionist movement - and shaped what was to become interim British "mandate" rule of Palestine from 1918 onward.

Palestinians have long demanded that Britain apologise for the 67-word statement. British oversight of Palestine ended traumatically in 1947-48 with war between Jews and Arabs, the declaration of the State of Israel and the exodus of some 750,000 Palestinians who were forced out or fled.

"Balfour's declaration began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by promising the land away — which the British never had the right to do," Palestine Action said in a caption accompanying the clip. Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for tougher policing of protests in light of an increase in hate speech.

His government has particularly alleged threatening behaviour by some of those attending a wave of protests against the thousands of civilian deaths and the humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip. Sunak said people had the right to protest, but could not use support for Gaza's Palestinians to justify backing Hamas, the armed movement that rules Gaza, which Britain considers a terrorist group.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's military since Oct. 7, when Palestinian militants led by Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted 253, by Israeli counts. Cambridge's Trinity College said it regretted the damage, and that support was available for college members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024