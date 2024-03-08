'There is democracy in our alliance': Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anand Dubey on seat-sharing among INDIA bloc

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said on Friday that the discussion on seat-sharing among the INDIA bloc was still underway adding that there is 'democracy' in the alliance. "There is democracy in our alliance. We had contested elections on 23 seats, out of which we won 18 seats. So, we are demanding 23 seats to contest and asking Congress to contest 15 seats. However, this is not the final decision. The discussions are still going on," Dubey said.

Earlier this week, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party has finalised its seat sharing with all other parties of the INDIA bloc except in West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir. "There were a total of 28 parties in the INDIA Alliance. Now out of 28 parties, 26 parties are with us and one or two more parties may join us in Maharashtra. We are strong and our seat-sharing formula in Jammu and Kashmir is being finalised. There has been some delay (referring to the seat-sharing issue) in West Bengal but the Congress Party has finalised the seat-sharing with all the other parties. Only two states left are West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir," Jairam Ramesh said.

A meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was held on March 6. "Seat sharing has been done well," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said. He further gave an insight of the meeting stating that his (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar) proposal was also discussed, adding to which, he said, "If needed, we will have a meeting with him once again."

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat also attended the key meeting on seat sharing and said that the meeting was good, adding to which he said, "We are hopeful that the results will also be the same." The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held sometime between April and May this year. (ANI)

