"Kashmir was in bad state due to dynastic politics": BJP leader Kavinder Gupta

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the poor situation in Jammu and Kashmir since independence was due to the dynastic politics, adding that people have now come to realise that the selected families runied the situation in many states.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:48 IST
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the poor situation in Jammu and Kashmir since independence was due to the dynastic politics, adding that people have now come to realise that the selected families runied the situation in many states. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, "In the last 70 years, many states in India have been ruled by the selected families, Sheikh Abdullah's family is one of them. Kashmir was in a bad state due to this thing (dynastic politics), and people understand this now."

Earlier today, responding to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's 'Parivarvaad' jibe on PM Modi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has "never been in favor of such slogans", allowing the PM to score a goal". RJD and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I have never been in favor of such slogans and we have never benefited from them. Whenever we use such slogans, it harms us," he said. "Voters are not influenced by all of this; they want to know how the issues they are facing at present will be resolved. We do self-goal or remove the goalkeeper by giving such statements and allowing PM Modi to score a goal," the NC leader said.

Responding to Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the "BJP is trying to sell the Ram Mandir", Kavinder Gupta said, "See, people, understand what is happening. The beliefs and faith of thousands of Hindus were attacked by invaders from outside. When the BJP was nowhere it was still talking about Ram Mandir. Be it Ram Temple or Article 370, people know that what BJP promises, it delivers." Earlier today, Farooq Abdullah said that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and the BJP is trying to divert attention.

"To divert you, they are taking you to Ram Darshan but is Ram theirs? I say Ram is everyone's. They (BJP) are selling Lord Ram today to take votes from you," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

