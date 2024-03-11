Left Menu

AIADMK slams Karnataka Dy CM, BJP over release of Cauvery water

The AIADMK has been maintaining that both the Congress and the BJP betrayed Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:43 IST
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemned Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for taking a stand against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and hit out at both the Congress and the BJP for hypocrisy over inter-state issues.

Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition, also condemned the Karnataka BJP as it attacked the Congress regime in connection with release of water to the state. In a social media post, the former Chief Minister condemned Shivakumar and Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi over providing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

''This reflects the historic dual stand and hypocritical nature of national parties in inter-state issues.'' Unlike the DMK, which has been 'continuously mute and giving up the rights' of Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said his party, the AIADMK has continuously been firm in ensuring the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK shall never allow any measures that would lead to the desertification of the entire Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu, he asserted in a post on X.

''I request TN Chief Minister @mkstalin to take necessary legal measures and ensure that our rights over Mother Cauvery are preserved.'' The AIADMK leader's sharp reaction followed Shivakumar's comment that ''there is no question of releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu now at any cost.'' In connection with the Cauvery issue, the BJP had attacked the Congress government, alleging that it was keen to protect the interests of the DMK, the party's alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, at the cost of Karnataka's farmers and citizens. With Karnataka facing its worst drought in about four decades that has affected the capital city, the neighbouring state on Monday announced restrictions and stated that water from Cauvery river will not be released to Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK has been maintaining that both the Congress and the BJP betrayed Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue.

