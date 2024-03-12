Left Menu

Karnataka: Former BJP leader K Jayaprakash Hegde, two former BJP MLAs join Congress

Former minister and BJP leader K Jayaprakash Hegde, former BJP MLA BM Sukumar Shetty and former BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy joined the Congress party on Tuesday evening. Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George participated in the programme of welcoming the leaders into the Congress party.

The event was presided over by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the Bharat Jodo Auditorium, Queens Road, Bengaluru. Cabinet colleagues, senior leaders and supporters in large numbers participated in the programme. Prominent BJP leaders who joined the Congress party include former minister and Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikmagalur K Jayaprakash Hegde. He is the former Chairman of the Karnataka Backward Class Commission.

Former MLA Byndoor BM Sukumar Shetty also joined the Congress. He is the former Chief Trustee of Kollur Mookambika Temple. Former MLA Mudigere (Chikmagalur) MP Kumaraswamy also joined the grand old party on Tuesday evening.

The ministers and dignitaries extended a warm welcome to the leaders who joined the Congress. (ANI)

