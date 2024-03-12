Republican US Representative Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week

Republican U.S. Representative Ken Buck of Colorado said on Tuesday that he would resign from Congress at the end of next week, narrowing the already slim majority held by Republicans in the chamber.

Buck, 65, in a written statement posted on social media platform X, did not give a reason for leaving Congress but said he would "look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family."

