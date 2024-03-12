Republican US Representative Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 23:53 IST
Republican U.S. Representative Ken Buck of Colorado said on Tuesday that he would resign from Congress at the end of next week, narrowing the already slim majority held by Republicans in the chamber.
Buck, 65, in a written statement posted on social media platform X, did not give a reason for leaving Congress but said he would "look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Buck
- Republicans
- Colorado
- Congress
- Republican
- Ken Buck
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepali Congress to hold discussions with other parties to declare Nepal 'Hindu state': Shankar Bhandari
Congress alleges BJP planning for horse trading in Himachal as polls for lone Rajya Seat get underway
Congress alleges BJP planning for horse trading in Himachal as polls for lone Rajya Sabha Seat get underway
Congress' sitting Rajya Sabha member and former minister in UPA government Naran Rathwa joins BJP in Ahmedabad.
Voting underway for four RS seats in Karnataka as Congress eyes rival camp support