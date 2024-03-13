Left Menu

India-US relationship is very strong; Biden admin has strengthened it, says Ro Khanna

Observing that the Biden administration has worked to strengthen India-US relationship, the co-chair of Congressional India Caucus has said that the bilateral relationship between the two democracies is very strong.It India-US relationship is very strong on defense, on economics, on the cooperation on AI, on alternative energy, many areas of cooperation, Congressman Ro Khanna, co-chairman of Congressional India Caucus told PTI in an interview.In the last 10 years, India has progressed a lot, he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2024 06:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 06:24 IST
India-US relationship is very strong; Biden admin has strengthened it, says Ro Khanna
  • Country:
  • United States

Observing that the Biden administration has worked to strengthen India-US relationship, the co-chair of Congressional India Caucus has said that the bilateral relationship between the two democracies is very strong.

"It (India-US relationship) is very strong on defense, on economics, on the cooperation on AI, on alternative energy, many areas of cooperation," Congressman Ro Khanna, co-chairman of Congressional India Caucus told PTI in an interview.

In the last 10 years, India has progressed a lot, he said. "Huge economic development, huge ambition, a lot of energy. Of course, there are challenges too. There are challenges of income inequality like we face here in the United States. Challenges to make sure that it's a vibrant, pluralistic society. But you get a sense that India has great ambition," Khanna said in response to a question.

The Indian American lawmaker said that he has opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was notified this week. "I oppose that (CAA). I have always been for a pluralistic approach to immigration," he said.

According to Khanna, the Biden administration has worked a lot in strengthening this relationship.

"I think President Biden has strengthened it. He understands the importance of our economy. India is a big buyer of American manufacturing, American products. He understands the strategic relationship in terms of our Navy, in terms of our defense, in terms of our defense technology," Khanna said.

Khanna, 47, has represented the 17th Congressional District of California, primarily Silicon Valley, since 2017. Khanna's maternal grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar was a freedom fighter. The Congressman returned from a trip to India last August. He is the co-chair of the Congressional India caucus and has been instrumental in several key legislative efforts in the House of Representatives.

Last year, before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his official state visit, Khanna had written to the House Speaker that Modi be invited for a joint address to the US Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024