BJD-BJP possible alliance in Odisha: Saffron party likely to decide on Wednesday

The BJP is likely to announce its decision on the possible formation of an alliance with the BJD in Odisha on Wednesday ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state, sources said.Top state BJP leaders held a series of meetings in Delhi for the past three days, they said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 09:25 IST
Top state BJP leaders held a series of meetings in Delhi for the past three days, they said. The BJD is not ready to reveal its cards, while the state BJP leaders - president Manmohan Samal, election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and others - have been camping in the national capital.

BJP state leaders held a series of meetings at the residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the sources said.

A section of state BJP leaders were against stitching an alliance with the BJD, which dumped the saffron party ahead of the 2009 general elections, months after a riot in Kandhamal the previous year, they said.

The issue of alliance between the BJD and BJP came for discussion after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Odisha on March 5. The next day, the BJD held a meeting of its senior leaders.

Pradhan, the sources said, has been assigned to talk with the Odisha BJP leaders on the issue of the possible alliance with the BJD.

"Pradhan will inform top central leaders regarding the views of the Odisha leaders and then a decision is likely to be made by Wednesday noon," one of the BJP sources said.

Meanwhile, the BJD is waiting for the decision of the BJP.

BJD leader and MLA Parsuram Dhada said, "We are in no dilemma about the alliance. The party rank and file will abide by the decision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Alliance is not a new thing and it has happened in the past and may happen now," he said.

BJP leader Suryavanshi Suraj, however, termed the buzz around the alliance as speculations in the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

