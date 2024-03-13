Left Menu

Russia's Putin details cost of measures announced to parliament

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 13:02 IST
Representative Image
President Vladimir Putin said measures announced to parliament last month would cost 14 trillion roubles ($153.25 billion) through 2030, according to an interview with Russia's RIA state news agency, published by the Kremlin website.

Putin is set to extend his 24 years as Russia's paramount ruler in an election on March 15-17 and earlier estimated that infrastructure and social spending over the next six years would cost 11.5 trillion roubles ($126.5 billion). 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

