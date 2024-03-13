BJP fields Shiv Sena MP Kalaben Delkar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday gave ticket to sitting Shiv Sena MP Kalaben Delkar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Delkar won the by-election for the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, in 2021 on the ticket of the then undivided Shiv Sena after her husband and MP Mohan Delkar's death created a vacancy.

Her name figured in the second list of candidates issued by the BJP on Wednesday evening. Riding on a sympathy wave after the death of her husband, who allegedly hanged himself at a hotel in Mumbai in February 2021, Delkar had won the bypoll by defeating BJP's Mahesh Gavit by nearly 51,000 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)